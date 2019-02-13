Judge sets bond for man accused of attempting to run over police officer during chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The man facing charges after a police chase Tuesday in North Charleston faced a bond judge Wednesday morning.
Jonathan Colby Adkins, 34, faces charges of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, speeding and driving under suspension. A bond court judge Wednesday set Adkins’ bail at $100,000 on the attempted murder charge and $50,000 for the failure to stop for blue lights charge.
Affidavits state Adkins attmpted to run over a North Charleston Police officer with his car during a chase Tuesday morning in the area of Salamander Road and Salamander Creek Lane. Investigators say the officer tried to pull Adkins over witnessing Adkins speeding in the area. Adkins refused to stop and during the chase came to an abrupt stop, put his vehicle in reverse and struck the officer’s motorcycle, the affidavits state.
The officer was injured and the motorcycle was left inoperative after the crash, investigators said.
Adkins then left the scene in the vehicle, eventually driving into a ditch and fleeing on foot, police said.
NCPD officials said K-9 units tracked the suspect to a home on the 2800 block of Otranto Road where he was arrested. A resident at the home told police an unknown man had just entered her house and was hiding in a rear bathroom.
Jail records show Adkins has been behind bars at least nine times since April 2016 for traffic and other offenses.
Adkins was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
