Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/12)

February 13, 2019 at 12:31 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 12:31 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Round 1 of the playoffs continued on Tuesday with Boys 3 and 1A and Girls 5, 4 and 2A.

Boys Basketball

AAA

Edisto 56, Bishop England 50 - Aidan McCool scored 18 points but the Bishops season comes to an end at 14-12

Strom Thurmond 55, Hanahan 47 - The Hawks season ends at 6-17 despite 23 points from Logan Ammons.

A

C.E. Murray 88, Palmetto Scholars Academy 43

Creek Bridge 75, St. John’s 48

SCISA (Regular Season)

Porter-Gaud 81, Northwood Academy 59

First Baptist 108, Pinewood Prep 99

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Fort Dorchester 50, Berkeley 35

Goose Creek 60, Irmo 39

James Island 49, West Ashley 45

Wando 30, Summerville 25

AAAA

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Colleton County 22

AA

Burke 54, Johnsonville 29

East Clarendon 67, Timberland 42

North Charleston 61, Allendale-Fairfax 29

Woodland 73, Latta 50

