Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/12)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Round 1 of the playoffs continued on Tuesday with Boys 3 and 1A and Girls 5, 4 and 2A.
Boys Basketball
AAA
Edisto 56, Bishop England 50 - Aidan McCool scored 18 points but the Bishops season comes to an end at 14-12
Strom Thurmond 55, Hanahan 47 - The Hawks season ends at 6-17 despite 23 points from Logan Ammons.
A
C.E. Murray 88, Palmetto Scholars Academy 43
Creek Bridge 75, St. John’s 48
SCISA (Regular Season)
Porter-Gaud 81, Northwood Academy 59
First Baptist 108, Pinewood Prep 99
Girls Basketball
AAAAA
Fort Dorchester 50, Berkeley 35
Goose Creek 60, Irmo 39
James Island 49, West Ashley 45
Wando 30, Summerville 25
AAAA
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Colleton County 22
AA
Burke 54, Johnsonville 29
East Clarendon 67, Timberland 42
North Charleston 61, Allendale-Fairfax 29
Woodland 73, Latta 50
