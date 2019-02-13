N. Charleston man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2017 New Year’s Day fatal shooting

A 21-year-old man initially charged with murder in a North Charleston shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
February 12, 2019 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:05 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 21-year-old man initially charged with murder in a North Charleston shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office said Branden Prioleau pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a 2017 shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Emory Sharod Lewis.

According to prosecutors, Prioleau was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge due to a lack of evidence.

Investigators said the 2017 New Year’s Day shooting happened outside Andrews Market in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road.

