N. Charleston man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2017 New Year’s Day fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 21-year-old man initially charged with murder in a North Charleston shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office said Branden Prioleau pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a 2017 shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Emory Sharod Lewis.
According to prosecutors, Prioleau was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge due to a lack of evidence.
