New park with small dock, oak trees may be coming to James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A new park called “Brantley Park” could be coming to James Island.
The town and the City of Charleston have been working together on the park, according to town officials. It would be located on almost a half acre of land at the corner of Folly Road and Brantley Drive.
The land includes oak trees, a dock at the end of a small creek and marsh views toward Ellis Creek.
The town and the city have proposed to share the cost of purchasing the site equally with each using a part of their Greenbelt allocations. The appraised value of the property is $466,000 so each municipality would contribute about $233,000.
The town of James Island has said that it would manage the park and fund any possible improvements.
Town officials say that Greenbelt fund applications are due at the end of February so that land might not be available for long. It will come before the James Island town council on Feb. 21.
