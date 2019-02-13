Report: Animal control responded to call for cat bigger than 'full-grown lab’ in Goose Creek

In the audio of the 911 call, the woman can be heard telling a dispatcher that a homeowner in the subdivision had just called and told her that she thought that she saw a black panther behind her house. The homeowner had described that cat as bigger than her full-grown lab and “definitely black,” the 911 caller stated. In the call sheet, it states the woman at the house said it was bigger than her 70-pound dog and didn’t mention anything about a lab breed.