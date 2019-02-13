Six horses removed from Charleston Co. home following concerns on animals’ condition

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Six horses were removed from a Charleston County home and transported to the Charleston Animal Society following neighbors’ concerns on the condition of the animals.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday the owner of the horses surrendered them for proper care.
According to the sheriff’s office, the horses were transported from a home on Flounder Lake Drive in Meggett to the Charleston Animal Society for rescue where they will be cared for and attended to until they can be adopted.
CCSO officials said the voluntary surrender came after numerous calls and complaints from neighbors about the condition of several horses leading to an impending court order.
“One horse was soon re-homed, while another six horses were voluntarily transferred to the Charleston Animal Society before deputies intervened with their court ordered transfer,” the sheriff’s office said."Each of the six horses received a health check-up and veterinary certificate at the end of January, clearing them for transport."
A report states one of the horses is a Shackelford pony, which was originally adopted from North Carolina. Plans are in the works to return the pony to that rescue if possible.
Deputies say one of the other horses is a stallion that will be gelded in the near future.
“The bottom line is we are resolving this situation in the best interest of all of the animals involved,” said Sgt. David Willis, supervisor over the Animal Control Unit of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “This particular owner was overwhelmed by the number of animals she had and this will help her with animals she continues to care for.”
The sheriff’s office said the owner was allowed to keep four horses and several other animals, which were all in good condition.
“The Animal Society started 145 years ago rescuing horses and has continued working in partnership with law enforcement during crises to care for these wonderful animals,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore.
