’Some simply don’t believe we mean business:’ Orangeburg deputies arrest fifth suspect in ongoing crime suppression

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been arrested for drug possession in deputies’ ongoing effort to combat crime at an apartment complex.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the ongoing crime suppression at Roosevelt Gardens on Wednesday. “We arrested five last month in a single execution of a search warrant, seizing weapons, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia,” he said. “It seems some simply don’t believe we mean business.”
William Faybien Givens, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting safety checkpoints in Roosevelt Gardens on Friday night when a vehicle approached. As the driver drew near to the deputies, they said “a strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the vehicle.
The driver admitted that he had marijuana in the car, deputies said.
However, as the driver attempted to extract the bag, a large glass jar filled with what appeared to be marijuana fell out. A search of the book bag turned up what is believed to be 43 ecstasy pills.
Since Ravenell’s crime suppression efforts began Nov 30, arrests have been made on charges ranging from misdemeanors up to felonies.
During a hearing over the weekend, bond was set for Givens at $10,000.
