Sunshine returns and sticks around for Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front has moved offshore and drier, cooler air will move in for the next couple of days. Clouds will give way to sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The sky will be clear tonight and that will lead to a chilly start on our Valentine’s Day. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. Patchy frost is possible inland, well away from the beaches. It will wind up being a beautiful Valentine’s Day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to increase on Friday but we should stay dry during the daytime hours with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s. A few showers may arrive as early as Friday evening and could last through the week. Two quick moving disturbances will pass by to our north this weekend but may be close enough to bring clouds and a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend look to stay mild near 70°.