Supplemental reports released in death of Calif. police officer found at Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police have released supplemental reports for the death of a California police officer who was found dead at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner said West Sacramento police officer Rinaldo Monterrosa was found dead last December.
He was an 11-year-police veteran and was a recovering cancer patient.
According to supplemental police reports, Monterrosa was in Charleston with a group of friends and co-workers.
In statements from friends, they say the group went out drinking in downtown Charleston all night and went to bed around 4 a.m.
The next morning his friends found him lying on the floor unresponsive.
When officers arrived, they noted dried blood on Monterrosa’s face and around his nose as well as small blood spots on the pillows.
There were also a number of beer cans and liquor bottles in the room, according to the reports.
The reports state an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is not clear.
Authorities are still waiting on toxicology reports and the investigation is ongoing.
