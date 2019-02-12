Three people assaulted with hammer in deadly York Co. shooting

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Three more people were injured in a Tuesday shooting and assault case in York County, bringing the total number of victims to six, deputies said Wednesday.
The suspect, 35-year-old Marquise Quantez Heath, was arrested in Charlotte Wednesday in connection to the incidents, which left one woman dead.
Deputies say the first shooting and assault happened around 10:55 a.m. on Leach Road, where two women and a man were shot. One of the women, Shanijela Shamichael Williams, died on the scene, deputies say. Two more victims, a man and a woman, were “assaulted with a hammer,” according to deputies. The man shot was also assaulted with a hammer. The living victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Minutes later, around 11:12 a.m., deputies believe Heath drove over to Farlow Street and shot another woman. That woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Tuesday, deputies Williams and the other woman shot on Leach Road knew Heath. The woman shot on Farlow Street also knew Heath, according to deputies. No details have been released regarding Heath’s relationship with the other victims.
Law enforcement searched for Heath for several hours Tuesday, saying he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Just after 3:30 p.m., deputies said Heath had been taken into custody on South Boulevard near Old Pineville Road in Charlotte after a short chase. Sources tell WBTV Heath got stuck in traffic and abandoned his vehicle. He then tried to run away on foot but was bitten by a K9 officer before he was apprehended.
There is no word on when officers may have began chasing Heath or if any injuries were reported.
Eight schools in the area were placed on lockdown as officials investigated the shootings.
The preventative lockdown placed at several Rock Hill Schools. Three schools were still on lockdown until Heath was taken into custody:
- Northwestern High School
- Rawlinson Road Middle School
- Applied Technology Center
Five other schools were placed on lockdown earlier in the day, but the lockdown was lifted shortly after noon:
- York Road Elementary School
- Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion
- Sullivan Middle School
- Rosewood Elementary School
- Richmond Drive Elementary School
Heath waived extradition in Mecklenburg County court Wednesday afternoon.
A motive for the incidents has still not been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911, the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
