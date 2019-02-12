Three people assaulted with hammer in deadly York Co. shooting

Deputies say the first shooting and assault happened around 10:55 a.m. on Leach Road, where two women and a man were shot. One of the women, Shanijela Shamichael Williams, died on the scene, deputies say. Two more victims, a man and a woman, were “assaulted with a hammer,” according to deputies. The man shot was also assaulted with a hammer. The living victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.