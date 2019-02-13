Trio wanted for questioning in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three men are wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder that happened in North Charleston in January.
Anthony Ford Jr., Derrell Chandler, and Reginald Hamilton are all wanted for questioning in the case.
The shooting happened on Jan. 31 at approximately 1:31 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive. There are no active charges against any of the men at this time.
If located, please call the North Charleston police department at 843-740-2859 or 843-708-5346. You can also email russa@northcharleston.org.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.