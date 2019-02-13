U.S. Senate passes bill to further protect Fort Sumter, Moultrie

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Senate passed the “Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park Act” which was sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott.
The passage was part of a larger federal lands package and could bring more tourism to the area through more economic opportunities. It still must be signed by President Trump.
“This is an exciting day for South Carolina, as the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park Act will help ensure the preservation of these important sites for generations to come,” Scott said. “I look forward to the overall legislation passing the House and heading to the President’s desk for signature.”
The bill establishes “Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park” and defines the boundaries of the federally managed land at Fort Sumter. By upgrading the sites to the federal designation to a national park, it will increase the visibility and notoriety of the sites.
Fort Sumter has been recognized as a national monument since 1948, and since 1960, Fort Moultrie has been administered by the National Parks Service as part of Fort Sumter without a clear management mandate or established boundary.
