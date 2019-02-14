Authorities investigating after student reportedly brings brownies containing marijuana to middle school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say they are investigating after a middle school student reportedly brought brownies containing marijuana.
According to district officials, on Thursday afternoon, several students reported to Gregg Middle School staff that a student had brownies allegedly containing marijuana.
A report states two students reportedly tasted them.
Administrators are continuing the investigation.
“Pending the outcome of the investigation appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” DD2 officials said.
