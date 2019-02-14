Charleston Co. appropriates $6M to knock down old Naval Hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council voted to spend $6 million Tuesday night to knock down the old naval hospital.
Chicora Life Group had an agreement with the City of North Charleston and Charleston County to lease and develop the building. However, County Council voted to pull out of the lease in 2016 after Chicora failed to have the building ready by the deadline.
Charleston taxpayers then foot the bill for a $33 million buyout of the hospital.
The Chicora Life Center was planned to be a Charleston County social service hub at the former hospital.
The plans for the Life Center featured nearly 400,000 square feet of Class A medical office, meeting, retail and public space.
County offices like the Charleston County Vital Records and Charleston County Coroner’s Office were expected to go into the building.
The demolition is scheduled to begin in May 2019.
