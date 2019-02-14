Charleston County School District releases cost of report on Gethers case

The North Charleston Police Department did not complete its forensic investigation of Gether’s district-issued laptop until January 2016, roughly two years after the alleged child pornography had been discovered by a district IT employee, the report stated. When the forensic investigation was complete and determined the computer had been used to access child pornography, Gethers was arrested on Jan. 20, 2016, and was fired by the school district two days later, the report stated.