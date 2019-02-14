Dog who lost litter of puppies adopts abandoned baby possum

February 13, 2019 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 8:29 PM

(CNN/Nine News Australia) - A dog in Australia adopted a baby possum after losing her litter of puppies.

Molly,a beagle, lost her puppies at birth, but just a few days later, welcomed a new baby to mother.

A baby possum jumped on her back and has been holding on tight ever since.

Poss - as the aptly named critter is called - was abandoned by her mother.

The two now hang out on their cattle farm in Victoria as a bonded duo.

Molly even waits under the tree where poss sleeps during the day to keep a watchful eye on her new baby.

