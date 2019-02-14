Grand jury indicts woman accused of embezzling $190K from Charleston veteran

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A grand jury indicted a woman on two counts Tuesday for using $190,000 worth of veterans benefits intended for a Charleston-area veteran.
Alice Rose is accused of embezzling, stealing and using money sent to a veteran by the Department of Veterans Affairs for her own benefit, according to the grand jury indictment.
Rose had agreed to act as a fiduciary, or trustee, to handle payments sent to the veteran, the indictment states.
The document states that Rose, if convicted, will forfeit any cash or property, including any interest traceable to the $190,000 stolen.
There was no word on a trial date.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.