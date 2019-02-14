Infowars’ Alex Jones must give sworn deposition in Sandy Hook lawsuit

“For years, Alex Jones and his co-conspirators have turned the unthinkable loss of our sweet little Daniel and of so many others into advertising dollars and fundraising appeals. It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that,” said Mark Barden, whose son was one of the 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, according to a CNN report.