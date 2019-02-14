Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/13)

Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/13)
February 14, 2019 at 1:05 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 1:20 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

VIDEO: HS Boys Basketball Playoff Highlights (2/13)

Boys Basketball

AAAAA

Berkeley 60, Blythewood 49 - The Stags will host River Bluff on Saturday.

Conway 57, R.B. Stall 55

Goose Creek 59, Fort Dorchester 49 - The Gators will head to Lexington for round 2 on Saturday

James Island 71, Ashley Ridge 68 - The Trojans will go to Conway for round 2 on Saturday.

West Ashley 67, Wando 39 - The Wildcats will host West Florence on Saturday.

AAAA

Colleton County 71, North Myrtle Beach 61 - Stephan Gadson had 21 to lead Colleton to a 1st round win. The Cougars will host Hartsville in round 2 on Saturday.

AA

Calhoun County 73, Burke 66

Mullins 91, Timberland 43

North Charleston 81, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 69 - Darjuwan Brown had 34 points to lead the Cougars to the win. They’ll head to Mullins on Saturday.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 67, Latta 32 - The Landsharks will host Carvers Bay on Saturday

Woodland 68, Hannah-Pamplico 54 - The Wolves will host Calhoun County on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.