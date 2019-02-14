Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/13)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Boys Basketball
AAAAA
Berkeley 60, Blythewood 49 - The Stags will host River Bluff on Saturday.
Conway 57, R.B. Stall 55
Goose Creek 59, Fort Dorchester 49 - The Gators will head to Lexington for round 2 on Saturday
James Island 71, Ashley Ridge 68 - The Trojans will go to Conway for round 2 on Saturday.
West Ashley 67, Wando 39 - The Wildcats will host West Florence on Saturday.
AAAA
Colleton County 71, North Myrtle Beach 61 - Stephan Gadson had 21 to lead Colleton to a 1st round win. The Cougars will host Hartsville in round 2 on Saturday.
AA
Calhoun County 73, Burke 66
Mullins 91, Timberland 43
North Charleston 81, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 69 - Darjuwan Brown had 34 points to lead the Cougars to the win. They’ll head to Mullins on Saturday.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 67, Latta 32 - The Landsharks will host Carvers Bay on Saturday
Woodland 68, Hannah-Pamplico 54 - The Wolves will host Calhoun County on Saturday.
