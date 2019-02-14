Mild temperatures taking hold heading into our SEWE weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures are beginning to moderate across the Lowcountry. It will be sunny for most of Valentine’s Day with clouds starting to increase late this afternoon and into the evening. Despite the clouds increasing, we should stay dry this evening if you’re heading out for Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s today with temps dropping into the 50s this evening. The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition kicks off Friday with dry weather and temperatures in the low 70s. Temperatures will stay warm through Saturday with a cool down possible on Sunday dependent on the track of a weekend storm system. Expect a few showers from Friday night through Sunday afternoon although we should be dry most of the time.