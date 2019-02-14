Milner’s 37 Saves Not Enough In 3-1 Loss To Norfolk

The Rays kept at it and were able to score a good goal seconds later to pull even at 1-1. With just 23 seconds remaining in the period, Besse shot a rebound from a one-timer by Jordan Samuels-Thomas between the legs of goaltender Ty Reichenbach and into the net. Besse now has goals in eight of his last nine games and leads the club with 21 total tallies on the season. Defenseman Vinny Muto picked up the second assist on the goal, his eighth helper of the season.