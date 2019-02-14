N. Charleston native, football standout becomes ‘Mayor for the Day’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Garrett Academy graduate who’s preparing for the NFL Draft received a unique honor from his hometown.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey declared Trevon Sanders Honorary Mayor for the Day. Sanders started all four years on Troy University’s football team.
Sanders began the day meeting with Summey followed by meetings with department heads in Human Resources, Police, Code Enforcement, Building and Finance.
“Not everybody gets to do something like this, and say, ‘I’ve been the Mayor of my city for a day,’" Sanders said. "It’s an honor. I just want to thank the man above for just giving me this opportunity and giving me the ability play football and do well in school and my family for staying behind me.”
Sanders attended Garrett Academy in 2014 and 2015 and earned All-Conference, All-Lowcountry and All-State honors. His jersey was recently retired. While at Troy University, he was selected to 1st Team All-Conference and as a senior was voted to the All-Sunbelt Conference 1st Team.
Sanders will graduate from Troy University in May with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice. He is also preparing for the NFL Draft, which happens to fall on his birthday.
“All I need is a chance to showcase my talent,” Sanders added.
Previous “Mayor for the Day” recipients have included Nehemiah Broughton, Jr, Carlos Dunlap and and John Simpson.
