Parents of man killed on Maybank Hwy hope his organ recipient comes forward

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - February 14th is the day we celebrate people who give the gift of love and those who give the gift of life. It is Valentine’s Day and National Organ Donor Day.
Today, the family of David Massie, the 36 year-old who was killed on Maybank highway last month is celebrating his gift of love and of live.
Massie was an organ donor and his legacy has already started to save lives.
Two years ago David used the health app on his iPhone to become an organ donor. Before that, he was a living donor and gave a kidney to his nephew.
On Tuesday a match was found for his other kidney and a transplant was done at MUSC. They’re hoping that person comes forward.
His mother and father say David’s decision has helped them cope with the loss by knowing so many other lives will be saved.
One donor can save up to eight lives and improve nearly 100 more.
His father says giving has always been in his nature.
“In terms of money he had or help from him he was more than willing to go out of his way," Danny Massie said. Especially for someone in need. He was a chef downtown. In the evenings he would prepare meals to take home for himself. But he said he rarely got home with a meal because there were a few homeless people he befriended and he would usually give it to them."
His parents, are now encouraging everyone to consider becoming a donor. They say their son has given another family the gift of love this Valentine’s Day.
“His very last request, giving away his organs. that was the ultimate. And I love him for that," says his mother Tita Massie.
To become an organ donor, you must be over the age of 18. You can register at your local DMV, the indication will be placed on your state issued ID. You can also register here.
