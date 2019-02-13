PETA calls on police to investigate Myrtle Beach zoo

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on Horry County police to investigate apparent violations at the Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach.
In a letter sent to the department Wednesday morning, PETA officials said the zoo is failing to provide big cats with adequate shelter and veterinary care, among other things, which are in violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.
Officials with PETA said they have observed black bears and a cougar pacing repeatedly, which they noted to be a sign of psychological distress.
They said if the animals are being held unlawfully officers have the authority to confiscate them.
PETA went on to say, in part, "PETA stands ready to help Horry County police find reputable wildlife sanctuaries that could provide these animals with the care and appropriate housing that they sorely need."
The Horry County Police Department said that the Waccatee Zoo is under the purview of the USDA and outside of its jurisdiction.
A call to the Waccatee Zoological Farm seeking comment went unanswered.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.