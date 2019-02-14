Police: House, car damaged by gunfire in N. Charleston

By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 14, 2019 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:43 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A car outside a house was hit by gunfire Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

Officers responded to a house in the 4300 block of Walton Street at approximately 10:18 p.m.

The homeowner told police she way sleeping in her bed with her husband when she heard a loud bang, the report stated.

Officers found 24 shell casings in front of the house and three bullet holes in a white Chrysler 200 parked outside, the report stated

North Charleston police are continuing to investigate.

