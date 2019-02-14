Police officers, deputies team up for ‘First Annual Senior Prom’ at Lowcountry center

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police officers and deputies teamed up Wednesday night to help make seniors at a Lowcountry center feel special during their “First Annual Senior Prom.”
Officers from the Summerville Police Department and deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office participated in the event at the Royal Oaks Senior Center.
“Police Officers and Deputies partook in a fun filled evening of great music, dinner, dancing, conversation and all around fun!” Summerville police said."The event was capped off with the naming of the Prom King and Queen. Our Police Officers thoroughly enjoyed themselves and made new friends and memories that will last them all a lifetime."
Officers pictured in the slideshow include: Sgt. C. Pippin, Cpl. A. Tomlinson, FTO. D. Barnette, FTO. T. Bilancione, PFC. N. Wells, PFC. G. Angle, PFC. M. Cowdrey, and PFC. R. Lobo
