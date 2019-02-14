Public comment time at Summerville meetings could change

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council will consider the possibility of cutting down the amount of time you’re allowed to speak during public meetings.
They are also looking at the idea of changing around where the public comment time is allotted.
At council meetings, there is a time designated for community members to share their opinion on things being discussed that night but that could soon change.
Currently, Summerville council meetings let community members speak for at least five minutes or sometimes more on their topic of choice at the beginning of the meeting.
A proposal to change those guidelines has been made that may cut that time down to as short as three minutes and rearrange the times of when people get to speak.
That proposal would also split the public comment time into two sections.
“People will be able to comment on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting and towards the end of the meeting there will be a section to comment on other things,” Kima Garten-Schmidt of Summerville Council says.
If the idea is passed at Thursday’s meeting, the discussion will go through a second and final reading at the council meeting next month. That is what will determine if the changes pass or decline.
