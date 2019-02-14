Report: Lowcountry man ripped his own clothing and told deputies he was attacked by a ‘panther or bear’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man ripped his own clothing and told investigators that he was attacked by a panther or bear, according to newly released reports.
An arrest affidavit states 33-year-old Rickey Wesley Lynch told deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that he was walking to a gas station in Hemingway when he was attacked by a “large black animal being a panther or bear” on Tuesday.
“He said the animal was a black colored oversized cat-like animal approximately waist high with a tail that dragged the ground,” GCSO officials said.
Deputies had even advised area residents who saw a suspicious animal to remain in a safe location and call 911.
The newly released arrest affidavit states that during a follow up interview, Lynch said he lied about the attack and had cut his clothing to give the appearance of being torn and ripped to resemble an animal attack.
“The defendants reporting of the attack caused public fear and panic within the community,” investigating deputies said in the arrest warrants.
