Report: Security at Dorchester Co. nightclub begged assault victim not to call police

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A woman has been charged with simple assault after a hitting a woman at a nightclub in Dorchester County, according to an incident report.
On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., deputies took a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted the 20 Grand Club in the 10000 block of Dorchester Road.
The woman told deputies that she was standing outside the club talking to a friend when she heard someone say her name, and a woman she identified as Janasia Hamilton hit her 12 times in the head and chest, the report stated.
The woman went on to tell deputies she fell on the ground after the first couple blows and then Hamilton got on top of her until security could break it up, the report stated.
The victim stated that she told Hamilton and security that she was going to call law enforcement, but that security begged her not to call and tried to take her phone from her to prevent her from calling, according to the report.
Hamilton, 23, of Orangeburg has been charged with simple assault.
This isn’t the first time law enforcement has had to deal with the club. Last year, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are spending a lot of time responding to incidents there. Right before Hurricane Florence made landfall, the club was also cited for staying open after 2 a.m.
