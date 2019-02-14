Report: Tour guide facing charge after slapping hand of carriage horse advocate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A local carriage tour guide is facing an assault charge after police say he slapped the hand of a local Carriage Horse advocate.
Police say the suspect, identified as 39-year-old John Gordon Polk, stopped in front of 72-year-old Ellen Harley’s house.
According to a report, Polk shouted and honked at Harley because he was upset about a banner hanging on the gate to their driveway.
Authorities say when Harley went to take a picture of Polk, he slapped her hand knocking her cell phone to the ground.
The Charleston Horse Carriage Association released a statement saying in part, “The member companies of Charleston CARES strongly condemn this kind of behavior.”
They also said Polk should no longer serve as a tour guide in the City of Charleston.
