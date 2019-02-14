South Carolina’s $1.5B Mega Millions winner still has not claimed their prize

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina last October still has not come forward.
A South Carolina lottery official confirmed Thursday that nobody has claimed the prize yet.
If the ticket goes unclaimed, Mega Millions will return the funds to its member states. In South Carolina, that would be about $11 million. The state would miss out on any taxes collected from the winnings.
The winning numbers on Oct. 23 were: 5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - and 70 and the mega ball was 5. The winner could get annual installments over time or take a lump sum of $878 million.
The SC Education Lottery advises all winners to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the lottery.
The winner has until April 21, 2019, to come forward and claim the prize.
