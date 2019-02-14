Summerville set to make decision on outdoor smoking ban

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is set to decide Thursday night whether to pass stricter laws for smokers.
A new ordinance set to receive its final approval would ban smoking at any public parks and at downtown events including the annual Flowertown Festival.
It would also establish designated smoking areas in parking lots of public parks in Summerville and add receptacles for cigarette butts.
Town officials say the move is positive for health reasons but it would also reduce litter.
The town banned smoking indoors about eight years ago.
