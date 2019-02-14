Summerville Swig & Swine looking to reopen in April following fire

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A popular Summerville barbecue restaurant has set their sights on reopening this Spring following a fire last year.
Jonathan Kish said Swig & Swine is looking to reopen in April.
“We are currently in construction to rebuild,” said Kish with Queen Street Hospitality which owns the restaurant.
There is always a chance of a setback due to numerous factors officials said, but they intend to post a more specific date on the reopening as soon as they have one.
“We have just passed a round of inspections with Dorchester County and we are moving forward as quickly as we can,” Kish said.
The fire happened last June.
