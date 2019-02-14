Summerville Swig & Swine looking to reopen in April following fire

A popular Summerville barbecue restaurant has set their sights on reopening this Spring following a fire last year. (Source: Live 5 News)
February 14, 2019 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 5:25 PM

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A popular Summerville barbecue restaurant has set their sights on reopening this Spring following a fire last year.

Jonathan Kish said Swig & Swine is looking to reopen in April.

“We are currently in construction to rebuild,” said Kish with Queen Street Hospitality which owns the restaurant.

There is always a chance of a setback due to numerous factors officials said, but they intend to post a more specific date on the reopening as soon as they have one.

“We have just passed a round of inspections with Dorchester County and we are moving forward as quickly as we can,” Kish said.

The fire happened last June.

Authorities say when firefighters arrived, roughLy a quarter of the building was on fire which was brought under control in 20 minutes.

