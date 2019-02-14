Tavern & Table armed robbery suspect pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in federal court

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - One of the suspects in the 2018 armed robbery of the Tavern and Table restaurant on Shem Creek in April 2018 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in federal court.
Joshua Olando Washington was initially charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder, but has pled down to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery.
The maximum prison term of the offense is 20 years.
According to affidavits, Washington had previously made two 911 calls in March 2018 in reference to two rental cars from Budget Rental Car at the Charleston International Airport. Washington had rented a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck the day before the robbery, the affidavit stated. The truck matched the truck license plate which was seen on surveillance footatge coming into and leaving the area of the restaurant shortly after the robbery, the affidavit stated.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 100 Church Street on April 4, 2018 and found manager Chris Dixon inside with a gunshot wound, according to Mount Pleasant police Inspector Chip Googe.
According to police, Daniels entered the restaurant and demanded money.
Brandon Lloyd Daniels, the other suspect, then fired a weapon during the robbery, striking Dixon before leaving the scene with money, police said.
