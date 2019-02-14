Tigers Drop Heartbreaker at Miami, 65-64

Notes: With 15 points Shelton Mitchell surpassed the 1,000-point mark of his Clemson career (1,001) and now stands 41st in scoring in Clemson history … Elijah Thomas now has 159 blocks in his Clemson career – 18 shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth on the all-time list … Thomas grabbed nine more rebounds and now has 572 for his Clemson career – just 32 shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th all-time … Marcquise Reed tallied another steal and now has 146 in his Clemson career – five shy of tying Andre Bovain (1990-94) for 12th on the all-time list … Reed’s 19 points give him 1,278 for his Clemson career – 30 shy of tying Sharone Wright (1991-94) for 21st on the all-time scoring list … it marked Reed’s 61st double-digit scoring game at Clemson – leaving him nine shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time in program history … after finishing 9-for-9 at the free throw line, Reed has now made 16-straight free throws – a season-high for a Clemson player this year.