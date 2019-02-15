Traffic moving again on I-26 EB after car fire blocked all lanes

I-26 near milemarker 216 blocked off (Source: SCDOT)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 15, 2019 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:58 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Traffic is moving again on I-26 eastbound after a car fire blocked all lanes for roughly 45 minutes on Friday afternoon.

Lanes closed at roughly 12 p.m. and reopened around 12:45 p.m. People could be seen opening their car doors and standing on I-26 in the backup with traffic at a complete standstill.

The fire happened in the area of milemarker 216. Photos showed cars just getting by in one lane as emergency vehicles worked the scene.

Charleston police and EMS on scene of the car fire (Source: Allen Moore)
