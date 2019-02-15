Charleston Animal Society increasing security after threatening Facebook post

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says it is raising security until a threatening Facebook post is investigated.
The post was made Feb. 13 on the page “Charleston Carriage Horse Caretakers and Supporters." It says in part, “#hopeitgoeswell Don’t wanna have a #valentinesdaymassacre over there at the house of animal exploitation - #CAS”
“We became aware of the post Thursday and made the decision to increase security at our animal care campus,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “Safety for the people who come visit us at the shelter is always our top priority.”
The threat was made on the same day that a tour guide was arrested and charged in the alleged assault of Ellen Harley, 72, who is an advocate for carriage horses. Harley is also a board member of the Charleston Animal Society.
“We are concerned by the escalating behavior we are seeing,” Elmore said. "But our advocacy for working animals downtown will continue. These kinds of threats have no place in the ongoing debate over carriage tours in Charleston.”
