Dog dies in Colleton Co. mobile home fire

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A dog died Thursday in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Colleton County, according to fire chief Barry McRoy.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Cane Street around 3:15 p.m. Thursday and found heavy black smoke emanating from the front of the mobile home with flames from the back of the structure.
McRoy said the fire appeared to have started in the back wall of the mobile home and spread to the porch and attic space. The homeowner quickly discovered the fire which started in an outlet and turned off the breaker box outside.
While fighting the fire, a firefighter found an unconscious dog inside. Crews attempted to give it oxygen but weren’t able to save it. They then buried the dog for the family, according to McRoy.
Crews were on scene for 2.5 hours and the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical, McRoy said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.