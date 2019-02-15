Google to expand data center in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - As part of a 10-year anniversary in South Carolina, Google will expand its data center in Berkeley County as part of a $13 billion investment across 14 states.
“Data centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina will expand, and we’re developing a new office and data center in Texas,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.
Gov. Henry McMaster will be at an invitation-only announcement Friday morning at the Mt. Holly Commerce Park in Moncks Corner where more details about the expansion are expected to be unveiled.
There was no indication of how many jobs may be created from the Berkeley County expansion alone, but Pinchai wrote that the overall expansion nationally will include the creation of 10,000 new construction jobs.
