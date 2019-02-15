Holly Hill police officer fired after confrontation with neighbor

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Holly Hill police officer has been fired after a confrontation with one of his neighbors in North Charleston, according to the town’s police chief.
The officer, Christopher Reddout, was terminated on Tuesday, Chief Josh Detter said.
According to Detter, on Feb. 8, Reddout yelled at the neighbor for allegedly rolling through a stop sign.
The chief says the neighbor recorded the second part of the encounter on her cell phone. Detter says he watched the video and decided to fire Reddout four days later.
He says Reddout had been with the police department for about two years.
