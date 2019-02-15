2 hospitalized after crash on Dorchester Road

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Friday morning on Dorchester Road.
The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Bacons Bridge Road just after 12 a.m.
Some witnesses say they saw the SUV drive over the sidewalk, into the CVS Pharmacy fencing and then flipped over.
The Highway Patrol, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and EMS all responded to the scene.
