How to get free help on your taxes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is partnering with SC Thrive for free tax clinics at city of Charleston recreation facilities beginning in February.
The clinics will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drop-in, first-come, first-serve format:
- Saturday, Feb. 16 at James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
- Saturday, Feb. 23 at Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard
- Saturday, March 2 at Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
- Saturday, March 9 at Forest Park Playground, 780 Playground Road
- Saturday, March 30 at St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
