How to get free help on your taxes in Charleston

How to get free help on your taxes in Charleston
Across the country and here at home some taxpayers continue to be surprised by lower tax refunds than they expected. (Scott Pace)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 15, 2019 at 3:44 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:44 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is partnering with SC Thrive for free tax clinics at city of Charleston recreation facilities beginning in February.

The clinics will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drop-in, first-come, first-serve format:

  • Saturday, Feb. 16 at James  Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
  • Saturday, Feb. 23 at Bees Landing  Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard
  • Saturday, March 2 at Arthur  Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
  • Saturday, March 9 at Forest  Park Playground, 780 Playground Road
  • Saturday, March 30 at St.  Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.