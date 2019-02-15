Man sentenced to life for armed robbery, kidnapping in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County jury has convicted a Moncks Corner man of armed robbery and kidnapping. He was then sentenced to life without parole because of his previous conditions for first degree robbery out of New York.
Under South Carolina law, the state can seek a life sentence if the person has a previous condition for a “most serious” offense.
On Dec. 31, 2014, Rias Isaac entered the Hess convience store in the 600 block of College Park Road with a pistol, he approached the manager restocking the lottery ticket machine at the time and asked for two packs of cigarettes.
As the manager walked behind the counter to get the cigarettes, Isaac followed her and demanded money from the registers. Once he had the money, he ran away from the scene.
A photo of the suspect was then put out by the Goose Creek police department and Isaac’s former fiance was able to recognize him as the perpetrator.
