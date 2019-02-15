Mt. Pleasant police investigating after missing woman found dead from gunshot wound

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a missing woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say officers were initially contacted about a missing person from the Old Village on Feb. 9.
Officers responded to the area and found the victim deceased.
The coroner’s office identified the deceased as 60-year-old Ann Witherspoon who died from a gunshot wound.
A report states that the manner of death is pending.
Police say the investigation is continuing into the death.
