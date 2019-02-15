Mt. Pleasant police investigating after missing woman found dead from gunshot wound

February 15, 2019 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 5:06 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a missing woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say officers were initially contacted about a missing person from the Old Village on Feb. 9.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim deceased.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as 60-year-old Ann Witherspoon who died from a gunshot wound.

A report states that the manner of death is pending.

Police say the investigation is continuing into the death.

