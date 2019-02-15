Mt. Pleasant police investigating death of missing person

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Mount Pleasant police are investigating the death of a missing person from the Old Village area, the law enforcement office announced on Friday morning.
On Feb. 9th, police were contacted about a missing person from the Old Village in Mount Pleasant, department spokesman Chip Googe said.
Upon their arrival, police say they found the victim dead.
The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, investigators say.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.