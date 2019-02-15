New rule could change how colleges respond to off-campus sexual assaults

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some advocacy groups are concerned about how the Department of Education’s proposed changes to the Title IX rule would impact how schools respond to off-campus sexual assaults.
In November, the Department of Education announced a proposal for amendments to Title IX rules for higher education institutions.
“The proposed regulations would clarify and modify Title IX regulatory requirements pertaining to the availability of remedies for violations,” the proposal reads. “The proposed regulations would also specify how recipient schools and institutions covered by Title IX… must respond to incidents of sexual harassment.”
Under the proposed rule, the department says schools would be required to respond to sexual misconduct only if it happens in their “programs or activities,” which could exclude several cases off campus.
If the rule passes, federal officials estimate schools would investigate 11 to 30 percent less cases of off-campus sexual assault.
By law, colleges and universities are required to disclose campus crime statistics, including sexual assaults.
In 2017, the College of Charleston reported 8 sexual assaults, according to the college’s Clery report.
MUSC had nine reported incidents of sexual harassment or assault in 2017, according to a university spokesperson.
Clery reports for both schools showed no recorded of sexual assault incidents happening off campus.
An MUSC spokesperson said if an off-campus assault is reported to MUSC public safety, the university’s officers “would work with the alleged victim to guide and to connect the person to the appropriate police jurisdiction to make a report and/or make them aware of the sexual assault nurse examination services available at MUSC.”
A spokesperson for the College of Charleston said off-campus sexual assaults are investigated by the Charleston Police Department, since it is under their jurisdiction.
The Department of Education is reviewing public comments before a decision is made about the proposal. That process could take several months.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.