Operation Finally Home builds free home for soldier in Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Come late May or June, this home will be ready for a hero. And that hero is retired Army Sergeant First Class Matthew Weise.
Weise and his family took part in a groundbreaking ceremony today for the home in the Cane Bay Plantation community in Summerville.
Operation Finally Home is a nonprofit that works with home builders to provide custom built, mortgage free houses for injured military members. Lennar is building the home for the Weise family.
Weise was wounded three times between 2004 and 2012. He retired medically from the Army in 2016, after 15 years of service.
When he moves into this house in the Cane Bay Plantation community with his wife and their three children, it will put them closer to family in the Lowcountry. The family currently lives in Fayetteville, NC.
Operation Finally Home has been doing this for several years and has built 170 homes across the country for wounded military members and their families and has dozens more in the works.
For more information on Operation Family Home, click the link, https://www.operationfinallyhome.org/.
