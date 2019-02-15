2 people escape N. Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a house fire in North Charleston.
Firefighters from the North Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments arrived on scene in the 5000 block of Poole Street around 7:35 a.m. to smoke coming from an area under the roof of the house, according to North Charleston fire department spokeswoman Stephanie Julazadeh.
Two people escaped from the house and are being treated by Charleston County EMS, Julazadeh said.
Crews are still fighting the fire and remain on scene
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
