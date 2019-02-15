Pictures capture men sought for stealing $400 worth of batteries from Lowcountry business

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for two men wanted for stealing $400 worth of batteries from a Lowcountry business.
On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released two pictures of the suspects accused in the thefts.
“This had been going on for a few months,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But we have now been given photos taken from a security camera.”
The photos were taken from Don’s Auto Electric on Edisto Drive just south of Orangeburg.
The sheriff’s office says the photos show two men on the night of a battery theft on Nov. 2, 2018.
“The business owners said that on that particular night, about $400 worth of batteries was taken,” OCSO officials said."However, the owners said that wasn’t the first time they had been burglarized."
According to investigators, during the previous few months, more batteries were taken.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.