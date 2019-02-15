Residents in Dorchester Co. are expected to see a temporary phone line outage for system upgrades

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Residents in Dorchester County are expected to see a scheduled telephone line outage for system upgrades, the county announced Friday afternoon.
The Dorchester County Information Technology Services Department will be performing core upgrades to the county’s phone network on Saturday.
Residents can expect their telephone lines to be out of service for approximately 15-30 minutes, the press releases states.
The county also says “the exact time of the outage is unknown, but it will occur sometime during the hours of noon and 4:00 p.m.”
Although phone lines will be temporarily out of service, residents will still be able to dial 9-1-1 and non-emergency numbers to the Dorchester County Dispatch Center will not be affected.
During the scheduled outage individuals who need to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office or the Dorchester County Detention Center are asked to contact the Dorchester County Dispatch Center via the non-emergency line at (843) 873-5111.
